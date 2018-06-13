BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A police report said the grandmother of 2-year-old Charlee Campbell who recently went missing in Bullitt County was using meth while the child was in her care.

Beth Campbell is facing a charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The custody hearing for Charlee Campbell was held on Wednesday morning.

Charlee Campbell disappeared from her home on June 7 and was found more than 30 hours later in the woods.

Since then, the 2-year-old has been in the custody of Child Protective Services, but her family went to court and are trying to get her back.

The proceeding is private and the family nor sheriff would say what happened in court.

