BULLITT CO., Ky. (WHAS11) – Charlee Campbell, the missing child from Bullitt Co. has been found safe. She was immediately taken to the Bullitt Co. Sheriff's Department.

Crews had been searching for Charlee since 9:30 Thursday morning. She reportedly went missing from her grandparents' home with the family dog, a pit bull named Penny. Both were found safe Friday evening.

WHAS11's Chris William's spoke to the girl's mother just minutes after she was found. You can watch her emotional reaction below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

