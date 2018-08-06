LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- The mother of a missing Bullitt County girl feels someone took her child.

Natalie Quick, the mother of Charlee Campbell, spoke with WHAS 11 on Friday, June 8.

The nearly 3-year-old girl and her pit bull “Penny” were reported missing from her grandparent’s home before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Charlee’s mother said, if she has to be the focus of the investigation and have her house searched in order for police to find the girl, she’s fine with that.

Earlier on Friday, the Sheriff said FBI agents interviewed Charlee’s mother, grandmother and a family friend.

More than a hundred volunteers have taken turns looking for the missing girl and her dog, but have found nothing.

Charlee’s mother said the girl has never wandered off, she’s convinced and fearful someone took the child.

“She never goes to the woods by herself and if the dogs ain’t picking up scent, if a hundred people aren’t finding her, she’s not in the woods,” Natalie Quick, Charlee’s mother, said. “I wholeheartedly believe that someone has gotten my baby. I don’t know who, somebody may even have her in the house, just trying to get her off the street. I just believe somebody has her and I don’t think she’s in the woods.”

