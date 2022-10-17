Bardstown community hoping latest search leads to justice for Crystal Rogers

Carey Sign Company was one of the first to print signs spreading the word about Rogers, just days after her disappearance. They're hoping closure comes soon.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — In the midst of the FBI returning to Bardstown in search of answers in the Crystal Rogers case, people in the community are hopeful this could mean closure coming soon.

Locals like Andy Carey, owner of Carey Sign Company, have their fingers crossed the latest search will be different.

“Hoping they find something this time, or find something more than they already found," Carey said. "Hopefully it helps them put the pieces together."

On Monday, the FBI returned to the farm owned by Rosemary Houck, Brooks Houck's mom, the main suspect in Rogers' disappearance. It's been searched three other times since 2015.

Word spread quickly in Nelson County Monday, and the community didn’t need notice to understand what’s at stake. For families, it could mean taking the next step.

“I think it would be a relief for people to know that, 'Hey, this is done, we got answers,' and then maybe [we] can focus on memorializing her versus searching for her," Carey said.

Carey said his uncle started printing signs about the 35-year-old mother of five just days after she went missing. Rogers was reported missing more than seven years ago, in July of 2015.

Many in the community say they have their fingers crossed that this search will be different.

"We [were] making signs for this missing person who vanished off the face of the earth," Carey said.

Long before the FBI ever stepped foot into Bardstown, taking over the case in 2020, Carey's company was also doing its part in the search effort.

"That helped to get it out [there], and now here we are seven years later," he said. "I don't think anyone thought we'd still be talking about her missing this long. You'd think you'd have an answer by now."

The FBI's return means everything to those who've spent so much of their time bringing awareness to Rogers' case all around town.

Katie Marks, a lifetime Bardstown native, says seeing Rogers' missing person signs invokes a lot of emotions.

"It's that seven degrees of separation in some way, we all know the Ballards," she said.

Marks says locals are hopeful, but wary. A sentiment shared by Rogers' mother, Sherry Ballard.

"I don't know how to feel," Ballard said on Monday. "I'm trying not to get too excited about it because I don't want such a let down if nothing is found."

Because as long as they see those signs up, it means they're still looking for justice.

"It's an ever present reminder," Marks said. "That she hasn't come home yet."

If you'd like a "Justice for Crystal" sign to show support, Carey Sign Company says they will be happy to provide.

