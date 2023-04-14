Georgetown Drive-In movie theatre announces opening day for new season

The southern Indiana drive-in announced on Facebook that its first movie will be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

GEORGETOWN, Ind. — The iconic Georgetown Drive-In movie theatre has announced its opening day for the 2023 season!

Mark your calendars for May 15, because the drive-in announced on Facebook that it will be playing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the time TBA.

According to the drive-in's website, Georgetown Drive-In originally started as a solo screen when it first opened in 1951. Georgetown is now a two-screener, and one of the few remaining drive-ins which still offers a playground for the children.

Despite having upgraded the audio to stereo FM radio, the website states there are still some working drive-in window speakers for the "nostalgically inclined."

OPENING NIGHT Friday, May 5th, 2023 showing Guardians of the Galaxy v3 MARK YOUR CALENDARS! Posted by Georgetown Drive-In on Friday, April 7, 2023

"Watching your families grow as each generation introduces the next to the Georgetown experience has proven to be the most rewarding aspect of owning and operating the Drive-In," the drive-in said in a post on Facebook. "Helping families share and create memories of seeing movies under the stars is something we look forward to doing over for many years to come."

Located at 8200 State Road 64, this year will be Georgetown Drive-In's 73nd year in business.

For more information, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.