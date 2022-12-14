'The best of medicine'; It's been 2 years since first Kentuckians received COVID-19 vaccine

"For the first time, we had a tool to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in a significant way."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years ago, five front-line healthcare workers took a shot in the arm, marking a notable moment in Kentucky's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Dec. 14, 2020, the first Kentuckians to receive the Pfizer vaccine were University of Louisville Health's Dr. Jason Smith; Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor; Dr. Mohamed Saad; Beth Sum, RN; and LaShawn Scott, RN.

"The arrival of the vaccine demonstrated the best of medicine and our commonwealth's collaborative spirit," Smith said. "For the first time, we had a tool to minimize the spread of COVID-19 in a significant way."

Since then, UofL Health says it's administered nearly 172,000 doses of the vaccine to Kentuckians. This includes first, second, third and fourth shots.

As of right now, UofL Health officials said there are 35 patients in their care who are positive for COVID, seven are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.

And as the holiday season approaches, a new report from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky found that many Kentuckians believe the pandemic is over in the commonwealth and in their own lives.

Health officials, however, continue to urge the community stay up to date on their COVID and flu vaccinations, wash their hands often and stay home when sick.

