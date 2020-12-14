First COVID-19 vaccines to be administered in Louisville Monday

Gov. Beshear will be at UofL Hospital to watch as five front-line health care workers get the COVID-19 vaccine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville hospitals are expected to administer the first COVID-19 vaccines in the state Monday morning.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced he will be at UofL Hospital Monday to watch as five front-line health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccines.

The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Louisville Sunday, with UPS delivering the vaccines to select locations across the country. Kentucky will receive more than 12,000 vials distributed between 11 hospitals. Three of those hospitals are in Metro Louisville.

Health care workers and residents in long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine. When additional shipments arrive, first responders and staff in health care facilities can then take the vaccine.

UofL Health officials said they have already created a list of employees and patients who are eligible for the hospital's nearly 1,000 doses of the vaccine. Baptist Health is expected a similar shipment by Tuesday.

Norton Healthcare will receive roughly 2,000 doses — the most in the city.

"My understanding is there is 6.5 million doses released first go around, and that will be spread across the country and we'll be able to continue our roll out based on exposure risk," said Dr. Joseph Flynn with Norton Healthcare.

The first shipment of vaccines is expected to arrive at UofL Hospital at around 9:30 a.m., and officials are scheduled to administer the first vaccine some time after 10 a.m..

WHAS11 will be at UofL Hospital with the latest on the vaccine throughout the morning. This story will be updated with more information.