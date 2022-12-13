Kentuckians not changing holiday plans due to COVID-19 pandemic, report finds

The latest "Vaccines in Kentucky" poll also found many Kentuckians say the pandemic is over in the commonwealth and in their own lives.

KENTUCKY, USA — A new report found many Kentuckians aren’t letting COVID-19 interfere with their holiday plans.

According to the latest “Vaccines in Kentucky” poll, more than 8 in 10 Kentuckians said COVID-19 wouldn’t keep them from attending or hosting holiday gatherings.

The poll found many Kentuckians say the pandemic is over in the commonwealth and in their own lives. Many counties currently have low transmission rates of COVID-19, with the exception of several far western Kentucky counties.

“After almost three years into this pandemic, Kentuckians have found ways to live with the threat of COVID-19,” Ben Chandler, CEO and President of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, said. “That means we must stay vigilant.”

Chandler said it’s important to keep washing our hands often, staying home when sick, and keeping up to date on immunizations -- both for COVID-19 and the flu.

The poll, which has been conducted four times since February 2021, also found Kentuckians who live in suburban communities and those ages 30 to 45 years were most resistant to taking an annual COVID-19 booster, if it was recommended.

However, nearly three-quarters of vaccinated residents and those in rural and urban counties, as well as other age groups, were more open to an annual booster.

Kentuckians’ opinions have also changed as to whether receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal choice or part of everyone’s responsibility to protect the health of others.

“In February of 2021, Kentuckians were split nearly evenly on the topic,” officials said. “In August 2022, polling showed almost 63 percent believed it was personal choice. Now, the number of people selecting personal choice is more than 65 percent."

Another change in perception is the number of unvaccinated Kentuckians who said they will “definitely not get the vaccine” is larger.

Over the summer, nearly 64% of respondents said they wouldn’t get a COVID-19 vaccine. This fall, the poll found more than 75% of those who haven’t received a vaccine won’t get one.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 29 through Dec. 4 by the University of Cincinnati’s Institute for Policy Research.

A random sample of 855 adults from throughout Kentucky were interviewed by telephone. On the question to unvaccinated participants on whether they would receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the number of people surveyed was 237.

