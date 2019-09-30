LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has identified a man hit and killed while sitting in the roadway on Dixie Highway late Sunday.

Larry J. Hardaway-White, 61, suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

According to police, Hardaway-White was struck by a pickup truck traveling northbound on Dixie Highway as he was sitting in the roadway just before 10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear why Hardaway-White was in the roadway.

Police say no charges are expected against the driver of the pickup.

