LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck in southwest Jefferson County.

Third Division officers responded to the 14600 block of Dixie Highway around 10 p.m. Sunday.

According to a preliminary investigation, a male was sitting in the roadway of the northbound lanes of traffic and was struck by a pickup truck headed northbound on Dixie Highway.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no charges are expected against the driver of the pickup.

The victim has not yet been identified.

