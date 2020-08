The next matchup on LouCity’s docket is Saturday, August 14 against Loudoun United FC. It's scheduled for 8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium

LouCity announced Tuesday the team is postponing their game scheduled for Wednesday after a covered person within the Sporting KC II organization tested positive for COVID-19.

"Proceeding with an abundance of caution, LouCity and Sporting KC II are instead set to meet on Wednesday, August 19, at 8 p.m. inside Lynn Family Stadium," LouCity says.

The next matchup on LouCity’s docket is Saturday, August 15 against Loudoun United FC. It's scheduled for 8 p.m. at Lynn Family Stadium.