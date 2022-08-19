Here's why there's construction on Bardstown Road

The project is part of a $1 million investment to protect walkers, slow down drivers and reduce crashes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's busiest streets is a part of a $1 million investment to slow down drivers, reduce crashes and protect the many pedestrians who walk along this iconic road.

Construction crews are currently shortening crosswalk distances and extending curbs and crosswalks on Bardstown Road.

Shawn Reilly, Tyler Park neighborhood president, said the community has had an issue for drivers speeding through the neighborhood lately.

"We've had five cars crash into businesses in the last year, so hopefully by narrowing the street, that will make it safer and we won't have any more cars crashing into buildings," Reilly said.

The construction project should be done by this winter, according to officials.

