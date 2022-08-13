'Frustrated, violated, shocked': Cherokee Triangle homeowners look for help in car keying incident

Neighbors in the area want answers, after they say someone walked through the area, keying cars.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Highland neighbors living in Cherokee Triangle are looking for a man, captured on security camera video, allegedly keying cars in the area Satuday.

Lena Lions, who lives in the area, says her and fellow homeowners are, "frustrated, violated, shocked."

According to neighbors, he was going around the neighborhood, Saturday at approximately 9:30 a.m., to cars parked along Glenmary Avenue and Everett Avenue keying car doors one-by-one.

"Those hits were deep, in mine at least," Lions said.

She was one of at least a dozen car owners in the area to find extensive damage done to their vehicles.

She said her son noticed the scratch on her car: "He said 'There's a scratch on your van.' I said, 'No it's always been there.' He said, 'No, no not like this."

Lions said the man keyed two of her cars and her son's as well. They join countless others in the area looking for answers as to why someone would do this.

In a video shared with WHAS11 News by someone living in Cherokee Triangle, you can see a man walking down Everett Avenue keying at least four cars.

"It's so damn senseless," Lions said. "[He's] just skipping along."

Homeowners in the area hope the security camera footage will help identify the suspect and lead to an arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Reports can also be made online using the department's crime tip portal.

