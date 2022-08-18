What looked like a homeless encampment in Portland is actually a movie set

Residents said the movie crew had tents, tarps and trash put out on display.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Portland residents spoke out Wednesday after a movie portraying a homeless encampment was filmed in their community.

When resident, Richard Meadows, drove down 15th street and Rowan, he said couldn’t believe what he witness.

"Trash," is what he used to describe it.

What he thought was an actual homeless camp, turned out to be a movie set depicting Skid Row in Los Angeles, California.

Meadows said he and residents weren’t notified that a movie crew was going to film in Portland.

“I would like to have the neighborhood informed anytime they are are going to do something like this to the neighborhood,” he said.

According to a permit filed with Louisville Office of Special Events, on July 19th the movie’s locations were supposed to be in District 4. However, 15th street and Rowan is in District 5.

Councilwoman Donna Purvis, who oversees District 5, said she also didn't get a heads up about the movie.

"Unfortunately, we were not made aware of this," Purvis said. "This is a learning session that in the future if anyone has a request to do a movie here in Louisville that the common courtesy would be letting a councilmember know there will be filming in their district."

Nathaniel Spencer, member of Louisville Film Commission said it was Muzzle Productions job to notify residents and to clean up afterwards.

"We want everyone to be informed about a film and what's going on especially if it's going to be in their neighborhood," Spencer said.

Meadows said the crew was supposed remove the trash and graffiti by August 12th, but he they didn’t clean up until August 16th.

Moving forward, meadows wants the graffiti off of the building.

“The owner of this property says 'we’re thinking about painting a mural let’s leave it.' No, let’s paint it over. Let’s put your base coat down,” he said.

He also wants a heads up next time another movie comes to town.

