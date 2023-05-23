Group discusses how to best share Old National Bank donations with survivors

Jeff Deon with the National Compassion Fund said as of Tuesday morning, $820,000 had been collected, and $600,000 of it came from the bank.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In addition to distributing funds to the survivors of the Chickasaw Park mass shooting, the Community Foundation is also preparing to disburse hundreds of thousands in donations to the survivors of the Old National Bank shooting.

The organization created two funds following Louisville's mass shootings at Old National Bank and Chickasaw Park with the help of the National Compassion Fund.

Jeff Deon with the National Compassion Fund said as of Tuesday morning, $820,000 had been collected, and $600,000 of it came from the bank.

He said to him, the word 'victim' means "for one moment in time, someone else was in control."

"The recovery from that victimization for so many people is about being able to regain some type of control," he said. "When we give people that gift, just pass it along from the donors, those victims are in control, they get to decide what they want to do with that money and how it's going to help them."

You're still able to donate to help survivors overcome the physical and mental long-term effects of the shootings. It will remain open until July 20.

To make a donation, please click here.

Monday, they held a town hall focused on guidelines for how the Chickasaw Park fund would be shared.

The final protocols will be released at a later date.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.