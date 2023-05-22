Community Foundation hosts town hall to figure out how to distribute Chickasaw Park mass shooting donations

"We can't take the pain away, but maybe this can help toward the healing process."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Community Foundation prepared to distribute thousands in donations to mass shooting survivors, they heard from the community about how best to do it.

The organization created two funds following Louisville's mass shootings at Old National Bank and Chickasaw Park.

Monday, they held a town hall focused on guidelines for how the Chickasaw Park fund would be dispersed.

Ramona Dallum, vice president of community engagement at the Community Foundation, said it's important for the public to get involved in the process.

"I think it has a lot to do with equity and building trust with our community, that our community realizes that Louisvillians support the survivors of Chickasaw Park," she said.

You're still able to donate to help survivors overcome the physical and mental long-term effects of the shootings.

"There are some families who can't go back to work immediately, so how do you pay bills?" Dallum asked. "How do you make sure people are fed and clothed? And this is one way for the community to show our care and concern. We can't take the pain away, but maybe this can help toward the healing process."

There will be another town hall Tuesday focused on the fund created for survivors of the Old National Bank shooting. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Main Library branch in downtown Louisville.

The final protocols will be released at a later date.

