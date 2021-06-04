Clarksville Cove opens for summer season

The aquatic center is offering a discounted price for patrons as they work to repair issues with the water slides at the facility.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — It's open! The Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center has officially opened for the season.

The aquatic center says while making preparations to open the center, staff discovered issues with the pool pump systems. Repairs were completed to the pumps supporting our main pool and splash pads.

However, the slides are the facility are temporarily out of service.

Clarksville Cove opened June 3 with a discounted admission rate of $6 per person and once the slides are repaired, the admission price will return to the normal rate of $8 per person.

The center says their staff is working to get the slide back into operation and will have them open as soon as possible.

