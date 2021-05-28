Louisville councilwoman partners with the Y to get free swim lessons for children

Councilwoman Donna Purvis teamed up with YMCA instructors, for free lessons to kids in District 5 at Shawnee and Central high schools.

With pools opening up over the Memorial Day weekend leading into summer, making sure your kids are safe is very important.

"It's a need citywide," said Denise Bentley, Legislative Assistant Metro Council District 5. "In the urban community, there are serious statistics about urban kids drowning."

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death in kids ages one to four. Studies show kids who are Black—Indigenous and People of Color --- between the ages of five to 14 are three times more likely to drown.

"Most of which is because they do not have access to swimming lessons, they don't have access to swimming pools. And so we want to lower that statistic if not erase that statistic."

Councilwoman Donna Purvis teamed up with YMCA instructors, to pilot a program to give free lessons to kids in District 5 at Shawnee and Central high schools.

Since the closing of other community pools in Shawnee and Shivley and other West Louisville communities, it's been hard to find affordable swim classes and locations to swim, says Janine Hogan, mom of twins.

She tells WHAS 11, she recently signed them up for the classes to equip them with this vital survival skill.

"I think it's important for my children to learn that skill. I grew up with a pool in my back yard, my grandparent's back yard. So swimming was something we always looked forward to in summer.



There's still room available.



Registration ends on June 2nd.

Your child must be between the grades of first through fifth, live in District 5, and parents are required to have some kind of role in their lessons.