Most Indiana state park pools opening this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Most public swimming pools located in Indiana state parks will open this weekend as will all beaches operated by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says pools opening as scheduled are at Clifty Falls, McCormick’s Creek, O’Bannon Woods, Shakamak, and Versailles state parks and at Lieber State Recreation Area.

The beach at Indiana Dunes State Park also will open on Saturday with lifeguards on duty.

The water slides and lazy river at Prophetstown State Park’s aquatic center will open Saturday, but its leisure pool will remain closed until mid-June.

The public pool at Brown County State Park will open Monday.

