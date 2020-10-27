City searching for 'Light Up Louisville' alternatives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The beginning of the holiday season is about a month away and city officials are looking for alternatives for their signature event, Light Up Louisville.
Jean Porter, a spokesperson for Mayor Greg Fischer’s office, cites the rise in COVID-19 cases.
“We cannot bring hundreds of thousands downtown for the traditional Light Up,” she said.
The event, held the Friday after Thanksgiving, kicks off the holiday season with a parade, fireworks show and Santa Claus.
Porter said officials will announce the new plans once they are finalized.
