LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season has arrived in Louisville and Metro officials are announcing plans for the 39th annual Light Up Louisville and several other new holiday events.

The mayor announced the city's Christmas tree was donated by the Rogers Family in Jeffersontown and it's a 45-foot Norway Spruce.



The tree will be cut down and delivered to Jefferson Square Park November 15.



The tree will be the center of Light Up Louisville which is November 29 from 8:30 to 10 p.m.



New for holiday fun in the city is the Winter Woods Spectacular at Iroquois Park which will be a holiday take on the Jack O Lantern Spectacular.





Paristown's inaugural Fete de Noel is another new addition featuring six weeks of winter village activities including an outdoor ice-skating rink, laser dome, and family movies.



That begins on November 27.

