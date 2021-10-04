x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

1-year-old transported to hospital after being pulled from residential pool in Park DuValle

The child was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital Monday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child has been taken to hospital after they were pulled from a residential pool in Park DuValle.

Metro Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The 1-year-old was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital where their condition is stable.

No other information was provided in this incident.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

Related Articles