1-year-old transported to hospital after being pulled from residential pool in Park DuValle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child has been taken to hospital after they were pulled from a residential pool in Park DuValle.
Metro Police officers responded to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court around 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The 1-year-old was transported to Norton Children’s Hospital where their condition is stable.
No other information was provided in this incident.
