LMPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in multiple overnight shootings across Louisville

Police said they do not believe the three shootings are related.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) is investigating multiple separate shootings that left one man dead and two others injured.

Police first responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Place Noir around 1 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers located a man who had been fatally shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is leading the investigation and have identified all parties involved.

Hours later, police were dispatched to the intersection of South Floyd and West St. Catherine Streets. Responding officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

LMPD officers then responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Virginia. Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both victims were transported to University of Louisville (UofL) Hospital and police believe their injuries are non-life threatening. There are no suspects in either shooting.

The victim killed on Place Noir has yet to be identified.

LMPD said none of these shootings appear to be related and anyone with information is asked to call their tip-line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

