Federal judge sides with Louisville photographer over Fairness Ordinance

District Judge Benjamin Beaton agreed a provision of the ordinance does violate Chelsey Nelson’s freedom of religion, supporting her claim.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A federal judge has sided with a Louisville photographer who challenged the city’s Fairness Ordinance.

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 on behalf of Chelsey Nelson, a wedding photographer and blogger. She believed Louisville Metro’s Ordinance would force her to photograph and write about same-sex weddings, something she said goes against her religious beliefs and prevents her from operating her business freely.

In an order filed Tuesday, District Judge Benjamin Beaton agreed a provision of the ordinance does violate Nelson’s freedom of religion, supporting her claim. He also writes the city may not compel Nelson to photograph same-sex wedding ceremonies.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, who cited the city being on of the first in the south to pass a Fairness Ordinance, called the ruling “disappointing.”

“We are a city of compassion and we appreciate the many ways our LGBTQ+ family contributes to our diverse community. Louisville Metro Government will continue to enforce to the fullest extent possible its ordinance prohibiting anti-discriminatory practices and will fight against discrimination in any form,” he said.

The mayor said they are evaluating the ruling with their counsel and will likely appeal the decision.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED VIDEO