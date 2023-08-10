Bus driver killed in September crash honored by Bullitt County community

A month after bus driver Jason Benningfield was killed while on his way to work, the community held a car show and raised money in his honor.

Example video title will go here for this video

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The Bullitt County community celebrated the life of a bus driver killed in a September crash while on his way to work.

The Hillview Police Department hosted a car show in honor of Jason Benningfield to help raise money for his family.

The show included a variety of entertainment, food, raffles and live music.

Many of his family and friends said Benningfield meant so much to their community.

“For everyone who has known Jason knows what he has brought to our lives and that I hope that we can continue to keep his legacy and his memory alive,” Tina Geary, a friend, said. “I’m just so grateful and blessed to have known Jason and his family.”

The 48-year-old was driving his pickup truck to the school bus compound on the morning of Sept. 8 when he was involved in a crash with another pickup.

A GoFundMe account has also been created to support the family.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.