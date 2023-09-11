Bullitt County bus driver killed in crash while on his way to work

The Bullitt County community is mourning after a school bus driver died in a head-on collision on Friday.

Around 6 a.m., Mount Washington Fire Protection District responded to a head-on collision at the intersection of Highway 44 and Douglas Drive.

Authorities said the bus driver, who was driving his personal vehicle, died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was transported to UofL Hospital with "serious" injuries.

According to his obituary, Jason "Jay" Benningfield, 48, of Mt. Washington, was the driver for school bus 1409 and a driver trainer for the BCPS transportation department.

The obituary says he is survived by his "bus babies", as well as several friends and family members.

A GoFundMe created for his wife, Sara Benningfield, says he died in the tragic accident on Friday on his way to work.

"He was a bus driver for Bullitt County Public Schools and he loved what he did! Jason made an impact on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him," the GoFundMe says.

The GoFundMe is still taking donations to help Benningfield's family with financial responsibilities after his death. Click here to donate.

