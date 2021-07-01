Tolls go up for 3 bridges connecting Louisville, southern Indiana

Each year, RiverLink raises rates by 2.5% for Kentuckiana's three toll bridges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bridge tolls are going up in Kentuckiana. Starting July 1 it will cost more to drive across the river.

Each year, RiverLink raises rates by 2.5% for the three toll bridges connecting Louisville and southern Indiana.

Those bridges are:

Abraham Lincoln Bridge (I-­65 North)

John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge (I-65 South)

Lewis and Clark Bridge (SR 265/KY 841) connecting Prospect, KY and Utica, IN

Passenger cars with a transponder will now pay $2.21 while those with a prepaid accounts will pay $3.33. If you don't have either of those, you'll pay $4.42. And those who are towing something or have a bigger vehicle will have to pay more.

For more information on how to pay a toll, set-up and account or get a transponder, visit riverlink.com.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.