'We want the best for the community' | Louisville fire departments adopt new response plan

Louisville's fire department and the suburban departments created a "buffer zone" to streamline response times across districts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new agreement between Louisville's city and suburban fire departments may be the key to improving communication and response times to critical incidents.

Mayor Fischer and chiefs from multiple suburban fire departments celebrated the signing of the "Plus One" agreement Thursday. The agreement will allow local departments to automatically provide mutual aid when responding to a fire or other emergency.

"Regardless of what patch you have on your sleeve, we want the best for the community," Colonel Gregory Frederick, Louisville's fire chief, said.

A half-mile buffer zone will be set up around each department's district, including Louisville Fire and suburban departments. When there's a call within the buffer zone, units from both the home department and bordering department will respond.

"A response from the home department and one company from the bordering department shall be dispatched without delay," Mayor Greg Fischer said. "That's big news."

Before the agreement, departments were able to ask for additional aid, but it had to be requested. This new system streamlines the process and calls for extra help automatically.

Frederick says several incidents along the border of St. Matthews' and Louisville's districts brought the issue to attention.

Two years ago, a fire on Breckinridge Lane destroyed several businesses in a St. Matthews strip mall. Louisville Fire responded, because the strip mall was in their district, even though it was just blocks from the St. Matthews line.

While the response time may not have been significantly different, every second counts in an emergency. Frederick says the agreement will also help departments communicate better.

"The biggest issue is making sure we're all on the same page, using the same terminology and incident command system," he said.

Thursday, Mayor Fischer said discussion of the agreement began several years ago and was put on hold during the pandemic.

As it begins, Frederick anticipates some kinks, like more units than necessary responding.

"Initially there will probably be some redundancy until we can work out some of the bugs. Like I said this is a work in progress," he said.

A review committee will be put together to review and adjust the system. The agreement took effect Thursday.

