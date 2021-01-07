Veteran organization encourages kindness, consideration during holiday weekend

"Consideration goes a long way," said Veterans Club, Inc. founder Jeremy Harrell. Before you set off fireworks, think of your neighbors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to setting off fireworks during the 4th of July weekend, keep in mind those who served in the Armed Forces, who may not be able to handle the excessive loud noise.

"I understand I came back from Iraq to Thunder over Louisville and I thought I was okay and it really was not good for me," says Jeremy Harrell.

Jeremy Harrell, the founder of Veterans Club Inc., is asking the community to be considerate of veterans as they plan their holiday celebrations. The loud noises associated with fireworks can often act as a trigger to those suffering from PTSD.

"We just want to encourage everybody to be good neighborhoods and consider everybody," Harrell said. "Consideration goes a long way."

If you are planning on setting off fireworks and think you may have a veteran living nearby, let them know beforehand what time you plan on hosting your celebration. That way, they can take whatever precautions they need to.

Harrell also said people should be mindful of when they set off fireworks. Your neighbors may not have a long weekend or may work early in the morning and those 3 a.m. fireworks could make for an unpleasant wake-up call.

"Veterans that we serve are not asking people to cancel this holiday or to not really enjoy it, but they’re saying let's be considerate to others," he said.

Veterans Club suggests that veterans visit fireworks displays in person. The visual may help them understand the actual source of the loud sounds and keep unpleasant memories at bay.

If a veteran isn't comfortable with attending a fireworks show, that's okay too. The club suggests having a pair of headphones, preferably noise-canceling ones, that can be worn to muffle the noise. A distraction, like listening to music, an audiobook or watching a movie, maybe helpful as well

Veterans Club will host a meeting on Saturday, July 3 to discuss fireworks and veterans. For more information or if you need help click here.

