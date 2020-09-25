Safe zone: Protesters seek protection from arrest on church property after curfew starts

The church announced Wednesday it would be open for those who seek sanctuary. Police surrounded the property, saying people off the property can be arrested.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large group of Louisville protesters ended up in a standoff with police after they made their way to a downtown church around 9:07 p.m. Thursday night. A WHAS11 crew was with the crowd as they made their way to the church.

The group began marching through Louisville, eventually stopping at what they referred to as a safe zone at First Unitarian Church on 4th and York.

The church confirmed that they announced Wednesday it would be open for those who seek sanctuary. They said they didn't realize that many people would show up.

Police surrounded the property, saying people off the property can be arrested.

Our news crew was told to get off the property.

"The protesters trapped in a church parking lot are on their way home. I called and texted Mayor Fischer requesting that LMPD let people go home. A group of us are still watching and helping people get to their vehicles. Thank you everyone for your help," Councilmember Jecorey Arthur tweeted that around 11:10 p.m. Aurthur said, "a group of elders on the ground also helped negotiate with LMPD to make a safe path home."