Amy McGrath: Time to tackle systemic racism

McGrath called for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release details about the evidence presented to the grand jury in the Taylor case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Amy McGrath says there is a need to “tackle the systemic racism” in the U.S. McGrath is challenging U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in Kentucky’s November election. 

She met in downtown Louisville on Thursday with some of the protesters who have taken to the streets to seek justice for Breonna Taylor. 

Demonstrators turned out Wednesday in Louisville and throughout the country to express their disappointment that police officers weren’t criminally charged in her fatal shooting during a botched drug raid in March. 

McGrath called for Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release details about the evidence presented to the grand jury in the Taylor case. 

