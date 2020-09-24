Louisville mayor extends curfew through weekend

Mayor Greg Fischer implemented the curfew ahead of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer announced he is extending the countywide curfew from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. through Monday morning.

Fischer said the extension will apply to Louisville Metro Government facilities in the downtown area. The curfew does not apply to those commuting to work, houses of worship or seeking medical attention.

Fischer originally announced the curfew ahead of the Jefferson County grand jury's decision in Attorney General Daniel Cameron's investigation, saying it would provide space for those who want to exercise their First Amendment rights and "keep everyone safe."

Protests began following the announcement that former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on wanton endangerment charges because bullets he fired entered a nearby apartment.

More than 120 people were arrested Wednesday night, including one man charged in the shooting of two Louisville police officers. Larynzo Johnson was arrested after Maj. Aubrey Gregory and Officer Robinson Desroches were shot in downtown Louisville.

Fischer has urged people to begin heading home before 8 p.m. during curfew. Police Chief Robert Schroeder said police will have a similar response to activity Thursday night as they did Wednesday. LMPD has set up restricts for downtown Louisville, including specific areas of entry for those traveling to and from work.

All JCPS football games scheduled for Thursday and Friday night were rescheduled for Saturday and Sunday due to the curfew.

