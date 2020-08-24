Families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin and more attend BreonnaCon

Until Freedom also spoke about plans for a demonstration in Louisville Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Social justice group Until Freedom joined the families of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Trayvon Martin to call for justice and discuss upcoming demonstration efforts in Louisville.

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, spoke about uniting and supporting the families of victims.

"I want to tell America to search your heart and think about if Breonna Taylor was your daughter, and the police came in your daughters home and shot and killed her: how would you feel? What would you want the law to do? What laws would you want applied? We have to think about those things," Fulton said.

Also in attendance were the families of Ahmaud Arbery, Antown Rose, Pam Turner, Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said the families and activists came together to continue pushing for change, mentioning recent police shootings in Wisconsin and Louisiana — the latter resulting in the death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin.

"[We've] all come together for a common purpose," Crump. "And the purpose is to speak up for our children, to stand up for our children and to fight for our children."

The event took place as part of day three of "BreonnaCon," Until Freedom's multi-day event focused on engaging Louisville and bringing justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

While some local organizers questioned the New York-based group's event, co-founder Tamika Mallory said all decisions were made with the approval of Taylor's family.

Local leaders like state Rep. Attica Scott and Louisville Urban League President Sadiqa Reynolds did participate in the event, with Reynolds responding to questions on why out-of-towners are now participating by saying, "If we could have got it done, it would have been done."

Scott spoke about her proposed legislation that would end no-knock legislation statewide. Under "Breonna's Law," law enforcement involved in search warrants in Kentucky would always have to have body cameras on and the videos from the incidents would have to be made available if complaints are filed.

Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour also spoke about their planned demonstrations in Louisville, saying the group has been organizing more than ever.

"Even while we stand here today before all of you with families who have lost their children and loved ones at the hands of the police and vigilantes, this continues to happen," Sarsour said. "This is not a story of the past and what has happened before, this is what continues to happen. That is why we are here in Louisville, Kentucky."

Sarsour asked for people in and out of Louisville to come to their protest on Tuesday, saying they also need prayers after LMPD sent a memo to all officers designating Tuesday as an "All-Work Day."

"We will not be intimidated by the LMPD or any police department, any mayor, any governor or any attorney general," Sarsour said.

Mayor Greg Fischer and LMPD discussed safety plans for the day, saying they are prepared for any rumored demonstrations. Police said protesting could be disruptive, but they do not anticipate it will be destructive.

