'I encourage you to base your behavior on facts': Louisville mayor urges public to beware of protest rumors circulating on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer is asking the public to be mindful of false reports circulating on social media about upcoming protests.

He said many are seeing reports on social media sites such as Facebook, Nextdoor but urges people to base their behaviors on facts.

Fischer said Tuesday’s massive protest is being held by New York-based social justice group, Until Freedom. He said the group does not have a history of violence but said their message is to create “good trouble” that leads to a better, more racially equitable tomorrow.

Interim Louisville Metro Police Chief Robert Schroeder said they have received a “variety” of information from the community, their law enforcement partners and even protesters themselves.

Schroeder said they take all information seriously and it’s vetted to the best of their ability.

The interim chief said they have also communicated with some of the groups that have planned protests including Until Freedom and the NFAC.

Both the mayor and LMPD said plans are in place if any of the protests become unlawful.

"That means any protests that block roadways, intersections or turns violent and as we have done in the past if public safety is threatened, we will cite and arrest those that are breaking the law," Fischer said. Unlawful protests will not be tolerated. As we have said before, we welcome peaceful protests and fully support the First Amendment but public safety is always our top priority.

