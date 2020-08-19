LMPD designates 'All Work-Day' in anticipation of planned protests August 25

In a memo obtained by WHAS11, all officers are required to be available for duty. Until Freedom, a social justice group, is expected to hold BreonnaCon on the date.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to an memo obtained by WHAS11, LMPD has designated an "All Work-Day" for officers in anticipation of planned demonstrations across the city on Aug. 25.

The memo, which was confirmed by LMPD Public Relations Officer Lamont Washington, says all officers are required to be available for duty. Until Freedom, a social justice organization, is expected to host BreonnaCon on the date.

Until Freedom said BreonnaCon is a community convention consisting of workshops, men's and women's empowerment programs and a community BBQ called Bre-B-Q.

The convention will conclude with a demonstration throughout Louisville, the organization said. Until Freedom previously led a demonstration at Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home, leading to the arrest of 87 protesters.

"We will not walk on the sidewalks because that defeats the purpose of what we came her to accomplish," Until Freedom co-founder and activist Tamika Mallory said in a press conference Aug. 13.

LMPD's memo says once officers' duties and responsibilities are accounted for, an officer's commander with approval from Chief of Police, may release unassigned personnel to their original work schedule.

The memo goes on to say that all officers are required to read and acknowledge the change in schedule.

At this time, it is unclear what LMPD's plan for presence on the date.

