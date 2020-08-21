1 killed, 2 injured in crash on Breckenridge Ln.

Police said a woman driving a Jeep crossed the center line on Breckenridge Ln., hitting a car and a van Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was killed and two others were taken to the hospital Thursday night after a crash on Breckenridge Ln., according to Louisville Metro Police.

Alicia Smiley with LMPD said the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the intersection of Breckenridge Ln. and Heavrin Ave.

Smiley said they believe a woman driving a Jeep drifted over the center line for an unknown reason and hit another car around the 3800 block of Breckenridge Ln. The woman continued to drive over the center line and hit a van at Heavrin Ave.

The woman driving the Jeep died at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles, both women, were taken to the hospital. Smiley said their conditions are unknown.

Breckenridge Lane near Heavrin is shut down in both directions and will remain closed for several hours, according to police.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

According to a tweet from PIO Jordan Yuodis, crews from Jefferson County Fire and Buechel Fire/EMS responded to the crash.

