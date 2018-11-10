LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – LMPD has captured the Botanical Bandit, Barton Bishop, after he missed a recent court date.

According to police, they received a tip the Bishop was hiding in the attic of a building on Winston Ave. and he was injured when he fell out of the attic.

Bishop was wanted for missing a court date on Oct. 9.

He is facing charges of receiving stolen property and is accused of taking gnomes, plants, and outdoor furniture from yards in July.

MORE: Highlands ‘gnome bandit’ wanted for missing court date

MORE: LMPD investigating 33 reports of stolen plants, gnomes in Highlands neighborhood

© 2018 WHAS-TV