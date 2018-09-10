LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – A man who was arrested and accused of taking gnomes, plants, outdoor furniture, and bird baths in early July didn’t show up for court on Oct. 9.

Barton Bishop is facing 67 charges of receiving stolen property.

LMPD is looking for him and is asking the public’s help. If you have any information on Bishop’s whereabouts, call 574-LMPD.

Barton was arrested in July in Georgia.

