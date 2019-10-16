LOUISVILLE, Ky. — (WHAS11)-The body discovered in the Ohio River Oct. 15 has been identified and a death investigation is underway.

The coroner has identified 68-year-old Lonnie Troxell as the body found in the 5700 block of Captain Quarters Dr.

Metro Police say they responded to the call about 6:45 p.m. Oct.15 near Captain’s Quarters.

According to authorities, Troxell is a resident near Captain Quarters.

The cause of death is pending. LMPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

