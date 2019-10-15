LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered in the Ohio River.

According to MetroSafe, the body was found near the marina on Captain’s Quarters Road just after 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No other information was immediately available.

WHAS11 News will provide updates as they become available.

