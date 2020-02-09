Police investigate after body found in Beargrass Creek near E. Broadway

Officers were called to the 900 block of E. Broadway around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, they located a man in the water and he was pronounced dead.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation after a man's body was found in South Fork Beargrass Creek Wednesday.



The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

