Police: Woman's body found in Sellersburg park

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a park Monday.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was found in the dugout area of a baseball field at Silver Creek Township Park.

The police chief said the woman appeared to have been wearing a sports bra and shorts.

Police have not ruled out foul play, but the chief does say there are no obvious signs of trauma.

He also wants to reassure people there should not be any worry about enjoying the park.

