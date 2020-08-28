Severely decomposed body found floating in Ohio River

Investigators said the body has suffered "severe decomposition."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Ohio River Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. police were notified of the body which was found near Chickasaw Park.

Investigators said the body has suffered "severe decomposition." They are waiting for autopsy results to determine information such as age and sex.

Check back for updates to this story.

More from whas11.com:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.