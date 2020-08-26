Board votes to keep portion of historic Oldham County Courthouse

The Project Development Board met Monday and approved a new plan to add in the historic building into the new courthouse design.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The historic Oldham County Courthouse in LaGrange will not be torn down as originally planned.

The Project Development Board met Monday and approved a new plan to add in the historic building into the new courthouse design.

The board voted in early January to get rid of the historic building entirely so it could put up a new building.

Residents were not happy with the decision, which led the board to make changes to the new design.

“We can hang onto it. We can’t move this courthouse out of downtown LaGrange. It would be a death for this community. I won’t ever sign onto that,” Judge Executive David Voegele said.

The courthouse’s original structure was built in 1874.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.