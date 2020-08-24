Oldham County students 'log on' for first day of semester

This was not the plan the district had decided on three weeks ago.

Students in Oldham County began the fall semester virtually Monday.

The district decided about 2 weeks ago to follow the governor's recommendation and push the start of in-person classes to September 28.

Students could choose between two options. There's a Virtual Learning Academy (VLA) for those who aren't expecting to come back to school anytime soon. Of the 12,400 students in the district, roughly 9,000 will start with NTI, ready to come back to class in 5 weeks.

"We're definitely not calling it NTI 2.0, because it's nothing like what parents and students experienced in the spring," Lori McDowell, the director of communications for OCS said. "We did surveys, to find out what worked, what didn't work. Communication was all over the place. There was a lot of different apps being used, so we streamlined that to make it easier for parents and students. It's much more rigorous and scheduled, and again, that communication will be streamlined as well."

When students are allowed back in class, Oldham County will take on an A/B schedule, where kids will be in school a couple days a week depending on their last name. This was the plan just 3 weeks ago, before the governor made his recommendation to halt in person classes. When he says it's safe to return, students will still have the option to stay virtual at that time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.