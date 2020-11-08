Oldham County Schools begin school year virtually after governor's recommendation

The district’s first day of instruction will remain August 24.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — Oldham County Schools announced they will begin the school year virtually after Governor Andy Beshear recommended schools not open to in-person classes until September 28.

The district’s first day of instruction will remain August 24 and August 31 for preschools.

Students who planned to begin the school year in-person will receive lessons online starting August 24. These students will continue with non-traditional instruction (NTI) until in-person classes can resume. When in-person classes resume, the district will move forward with the planned A/B format for middle and high schools and regular schedule for elementary schools. There will also be a choice to continue with NTI.

Students who planned to begin the school year with NTI will have the choice to return to in-person classes at the end of the first trimester on November 12.

The district said more information on NTI will be sent out by individual schools.

In a letter to parents, Oldham County Schools Superintendent Greg Schultz said “it is not wise or prudent to ignore the recommendation” from the governor, which was also endorsed by the Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky School Board.

“…According to the governor and state epidemiologists, these state positivity numbers indicate this is not the time to return to in-person instruction,” Schultz said in part in the letter.