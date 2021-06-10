'Spirit Nest' art installation unveiled at Bernheim Forest

The 24-foot structure, designed by artist Jayson Fann, rests in the new Bernheim 'Playcosystem.'

CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest unveiled a new one-of-kind art installation, 'Spirit Nest,' Thursday.

The installation was created by artist Jayson Fann. The multi-talented California native designed the 24-foot structure to serve as an outdoor education space where individuals can learn about science and the natural world.

The Spirit Nest is located in Zone 2 of Bernheim’s newly opened 'Playcosystem,' a 10-acre natural playground built to inspire free and adventurous play for all children.

Bernheim’s Playcosystem Zone 1 opened to the public in May, and the following two zones – TreeCess and Adventure Forest – will be completed at a later date.

"Jayson Fann's Spirit Nest installation weaves perfectly with our scientific investigations of Golden Eagle research and our Motus Wildlife Tracking System, while also complementing Birds of Bernheim programming developed for children and learners of all ages," Bernheim Arts in Nature Curator Jenny Zeller said. "Opportunities for educating around the Spirit Nest are a great example of the holistic approach to lifelong experiential learning that you can find at Bernheim."

