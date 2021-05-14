'Common's Love Tree' sculpture unveiled ahead of Norton Commons Art Show

Following a hiatus in 2020, the Norton Commons Art Show returns this weekend. A new sculpture by Louisville native Gary Bibbs was unveiled on Peppermint Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Norton Commons Art Show returns this weekend following a year-long hiatus due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show features more than 60 local vendors, artists and live musicians showcasing the regions art scene.

Ahead of the festival beginning Saturday, a new sculpture presented by Lyric, the new apartment community from Bristol Development in Norton Commons, was unveiled.

Designed by Louisville sculptor Gary Bibbs, the "Common's Love Tree" displays "two lovers rotating in an orbital sphere, giving the impression they're spinning around in the universe."

The 24-foot stainless steel and bronze sclupture rests in the exterior courtyard on Peppermint Street.

“Public art allows you a greater experience because you get a chance to experience something intentional,” Bibbs said. “You can walk around it, through it, walk up to it. Sculpture has always been a much greater experience as an art form. You’re actually in the space instead of talking about the space.”

Vendors at the Norton Commons Art Show include local flavors like Copper Kitche, Froggy's Popcorn, Alchemy, Long Shot Lobsta and Beer & Wine by Commonwealth.

