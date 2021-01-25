Bernheim Forest and Louisville nonprofits to launch program to help teenagers become leaders

"We want to invest in their sense of self, in their sense of capacity and changing the world that we live in because there’s so much that needs changing."

CLERMONT, Ky. — Bernheim Forest wants teenagers to use their space and resources so they can build their confidence, find their purpose and improve their mental health. Louisville nonprofits 'Bridge Kids International' and 'Play Cousins Collective' are collaborating with Bernheim to create a "Rites of Passage" program.

"To create a sort of a passing of the baton of knowledge and skills and really investing in the teens who are going to inherit the village," executive director of Play Cousins Collective, Kristen Williams said. "We want to invest in their sense of self, in their sense of capacity and changing the world that we live in because there's so much that needs changing," Williams said.

The program is still in the planning stages. It was made possible by a grant of more than $200,000 from Jewish Heritage Fund for Excellence.

"We're focus on using African American culture or Black culture really as a tool to aid in the development of young people in their community," executive director of Bridge Kids International Stacy Bailey-Ndiaye said. "To assist teens and sort of to envelope them in a really supportive community as they make the transition from childhood to young adults."

The coronavirus pandemic, Louisville's spike in violence and the racial justice protests are some of the things that have impacted physical and mental well-being. The pilot program will help teenagers build self-confidence, find purpose and gain skills to overcome challenges.

"A pivotal moment in a youth's life that sometimes goes unrecognized and we don't want to continue that we want to make sure that somebody is with them to recognize...what is the vision that they have in their life," Williams said.

The groups hope to launch the program within the next six months.

"Research tells us that when you're in nature your stress levels reduce, your ability to connect with your inner thoughts in your own way of being in the world starts to allow you to explore your connections with your community in a different way," facilitator of outreach at Bernheim, Claude Stephens said.

