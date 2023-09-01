Bernheim, LG&E case headed to Bullitt County courtroom

LG&E says the pipeline is needed to improve reliable service to current customers and to support the energy needs of that fast-growing region.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E and Bernheim Forest are meeting in the courtroom Tuesday and Bernheim supporters plan to pack the courthouse.

LG&E wants to expand its service into Bullitt County by building a natural gas pipeline through the northern end of Bernheim Forest.

This case is an effort to condemn the lands necessary to build the pipeline.

It begins Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Bullitt Circuit Court in Shepherdsville.

Bernheim supporters have been organizing carpool rides to the court.

LG&E announced the plan back in 2019. Bernheim filed a complaint against the company claiming LG&E wasn’t fully transparent with the public in its pipeline process but it was later rejected.

